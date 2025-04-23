What did star cricketers say about Pahalgam terror attack?

""Deeply saddened by the heinous attack in Pahalgam on innocent people. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength to families of all those who lost their lives and justice to be served for this cruel act," Kohli wrote on Instagram story.
"Disturbing news about the attack in Pahalgam. Praying for all the victims and their families," Bumrah said.
"Deeply saddened by the devastating news from Pahalgam. My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones. No place in our world for such brutality," Karthik said.
"I am deeply saddened to address the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This heinous act has resulted in significant loss of innocent lives and has left families shattered. Such violence not only targets individuals but also undermines the fabric of our society," Shami wrote.
"My thoughts and prayers with the families who lost their lives in Pahalgam. Severe action needs to be taken against the culprits by the Govt of India. None to be spared," Ganguly said.
"Extremely pained by the deadly attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest and justice is brought soon," VVS Laxman said.
"Hope and prayers for the families of the victims and peace for the ones who lost their lives," Jaiswal said.
"Shocked and saddened by the attack in Pahalgam. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. Kashmir is a land of peace - terror has no place," Kuldeep said.
"Sad & heartbroken," Hafeez said.
"Heartbreaking to hear about the terrorist attack in Kashmir. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength," Rahul said.
"We stand united against terror. Prayers for the victims of the Pahalgam attack," Mandhana tweeted.
"A ghastly, cowardly act that should unite the nation fully, bar none," Shastri tweeted.
"I see flags flying at half mast in Delhi today and rightly so. Despicable what happened in Kashmir yesterday! My thoughts with all those who lost their lives and their families and friends," Pietersen said.
"Heartbroken by the tragedy in Pahalgam. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. Om Shanti," Nitish Rana said.
"Just read about the horrific and shocking terrorist attack in Pahalgam. To target and kill innocent civilians in the name of religion is pure evil. No cause, no belief, no ideology can ever justify such a monstrous act. Yeh kaisi ladai hai jahaan insaan ki jaan ki koi keemat hi nahi," Siraj wrote.
"Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic attacks on innocent people in Pahalgam. The affected families must be going through an unimaginable ordeal – India and the world stand united with them at this dark hour, as we mourn the loss of lives and pray for justice," Sachin wrote.
"Devastated by the news of cowardly attack in Pahalgam. Let us stand united against terrorism and pray for strength and justice for families of victims," Suryakumar said.
"Heartbreaking would be an understatement. So angered by the terror attack in Pahalgam. My heart goes out to all who lost their loved ones. May they rest in peace. When will this hate stop?" Uthappa wrote.
"Deeply hurt by the tragic attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this," Jemimah tweeted.
