Teams to drop most catches in IPL 2025 so far

10 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 9 drops, 34 catches taken
9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10 drops, 28 catches taken
8 - Mumbai Indians: 10 drops, 40 catches taken
7 - Punjab Kings: 11 drops, 29 catches taken
6 - Kolkata Knight Riders: 11 drops, 34 catches taken
5 - Delhi Capitals: 13 drops, 32 catches taken
4 - Rajasthan Royals: 15 drops, 31 catches taken
3 - Lucknow Super Giants: 15 drops, 35 catches taken
2 - Gujarat Titans: 16 drops, 41 catches taken
1 - Chennai Super Kings: 18 drops, 27 catches taken
