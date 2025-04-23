 Teams to drop most catches in IPL 2025 so far

10 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 9 drops, 34 catches taken

9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10 drops, 28 catches taken

8 - Mumbai Indians: 10 drops, 40 catches taken

7 - Punjab Kings: 11 drops, 29 catches taken

6 - Kolkata Knight Riders: 11 drops, 34 catches taken

5 - Delhi Capitals: 13 drops, 32 catches taken

4 - Rajasthan Royals: 15 drops, 31 catches taken

3 - Lucknow Super Giants: 15 drops, 35 catches taken

2 - Gujarat Titans: 16 drops, 41 catches taken

1 - Chennai Super Kings: 18 drops, 27 catches taken

