Nitish Kumar Reddy has only played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL
Nitish Reddy has played just two seasons of the IPL (2023, 2024)
Nitish Reddy was retained by SRH for Rs 6 crore
Nitish Reddy was the Emerging Player of IPL 2024
Washington Sundar has played for three teams (RCB, Rising Pune Super Giants and SRH) in the IPL
Washington Sundar was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad after IPL 2024
Washington Sundar has been bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.2 crore ahead of IPL 2025
Nitish Reddy will get Rs 6 crore for playing in IPL 2025
