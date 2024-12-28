 Sundar or Reddy: Who will get a higher salary in IPL 2025?

Sundar or Reddy: Who will get a higher salary in IPL 2025?

Image Source : Sundar and Nitish Reddy/Instagram

Nitish Kumar Reddy has only played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL

Image Source : Nitish Reddy/Instagram

Nitish Reddy has played just two seasons of the IPL (2023, 2024)

Image Source : Nitish Reddy/Instagram

Nitish Reddy was retained by SRH for Rs 6 crore

Image Source : Nitish Reddy/Instagram

Nitish Reddy was the Emerging Player of IPL 2024

Image Source : Nitish Reddy/Instagram

Washington Sundar has played for three teams (RCB, Rising Pune Super Giants and SRH) in the IPL

Image Source : Washington Sundar/Instagram

Washington Sundar was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad after IPL 2024

Image Source : Washington Sundar/Instagram

Washington Sundar has been bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.2 crore ahead of IPL 2025

Image Source : PTI

Nitish Reddy will get Rs 6 crore for playing in IPL 2025

Image Source : Nitish Reddy/Instagram

Next : Groups revealed for ICC Champions Trophy

Click to read more..