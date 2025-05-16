 Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith - Stats comparison after 116 Test matches

Virat Kohli scored 9017 runs in 116 Test matches at an average of 48.74.

Steve Smith scored 10271 runs after 116 matches in Tests at an average of 56.74

Kohli smacked 29 centuries and 31 fifties in 116 Tests of his career.

Smith scored 36 centuries and 41 fifties after 116 Tests of his career

Kohli's highest Test score after 116 Tests was 254*

Smith's highest Test score after 116 Tests is 239

Kohli remained not out 12 times in 116 Tests

Smith remained not out 25 times in 116 Test matches

Kohli bagged 15 ducks after 116 Test matches of his career

Smith bagged 11 ducks after 116 Test matches of his career

