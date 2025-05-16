Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith - Stats comparison after 116 Test matches

Virat Kohli scored 9017 runs in 116 Test matches at an average of 48.74.
Steve Smith scored 10271 runs after 116 matches in Tests at an average of 56.74
Kohli smacked 29 centuries and 31 fifties in 116 Tests of his career.
Smith scored 36 centuries and 41 fifties after 116 Tests of his career
Kohli's highest Test score after 116 Tests was 254*
Smith's highest Test score after 116 Tests is 239
Kohli remained not out 12 times in 116 Tests
Smith remained not out 25 times in 116 Test matches
Kohli bagged 15 ducks after 116 Test matches of his career
Smith bagged 11 ducks after 116 Test matches of his career
Next : Virat Kohli vs Brian Lara - Stats comparison after 123 Test matches
Click to read more..