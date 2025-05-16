 Virat Kohli vs Brian Lara - Stats comparison after 123 Test matches

Virat Kohli vs Brian Lara - Stats comparison after 123 Test matches

In 123 Test matches, Virat Kohli amassed 9,230 runs to his name.

As for Brian Lara, the legendary batter scored 11,211 runs to his name after 123 Tests.

Virat Kohli maintained an average of 46.85 in 123 Test matches.

Brian Lara had an average of 52.88 runs after 123 Test matches.

In 123 Test matches, Virat Kohli hit 30 centuries in the format.

As for Brian Lara, the star batter had hit 31 centuries after 123 Test matches.

Virat Kohli's highest score in Test cricket after 123 Test matches remained 254* runs.

Brian Lara's highest score in Test cricket after 123 Tests was the legendary 400* runs.

In 123 Test matches, Virat Kohli was dismissed on a duck 15 times.

As for Brian Lara, he was dismissed on a duck 15 times as well in 123 Test matches.

