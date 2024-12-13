Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Test captaincy record comparison after 22 matches

Rohit Sharma has captained India in 22 Test matches so far
Virat Kohli has led the Indian team 68 times in Test cricket.
Here is the captaincy record comparison of both players after 22 Test matches
In his first 22 matches as captain, Kohli had won 14 matches
He lost just two and had six drawn games
Rohit has won 12 matches as captain in his first 22 Tests
Rohit has lost 8 Tests while 2 were drawn games
Kohli had scored 2111 runs in his first 22 Tests as captain
Rohit has made 1232 runs in his 22 Test matches as India skipper
Kohli had 8 centuries in his first 22 Tests as captain
Rohit has only 4 tons to his name as captain till now
