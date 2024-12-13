 Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Test captaincy record comparison after 22 matches

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Test captaincy record comparison after 22 matches

Rohit Sharma has captained India in 22 Test matches so far

Virat Kohli has led the Indian team 68 times in Test cricket.

Here is the captaincy record comparison of both players after 22 Test matches

In his first 22 matches as captain, Kohli had won 14 matches

He lost just two and had six drawn games

Rohit has won 12 matches as captain in his first 22 Tests

Rohit has lost 8 Tests while 2 were drawn games

Kohli had scored 2111 runs in his first 22 Tests as captain

Rohit has made 1232 runs in his 22 Test matches as India skipper

Kohli had 8 centuries in his first 22 Tests as captain

Rohit has only 4 tons to his name as captain till now

