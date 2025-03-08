Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Stats comparison in ICC finals

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have played in eight ICC finals each
Kohli has scored 410 runs in 10 innings in the ICC final events
Rohit has made 246 runs in his 10 innings in ICC finals
Kohli's average in finals is 41
Rohit has an average of 27.33 in the ICC finals
Kohli has hit three fifty-plus scores in ICC finals
Rohit does not have a fifty-plus score
Kohli has never been dismissed for a duck in ICC finals
Rohit has a duck to his name in the ICC finals
