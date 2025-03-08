 Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Stats comparison in ICC finals

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have played in eight ICC finals each

Kohli has scored 410 runs in 10 innings in the ICC final events

Rohit has made 246 runs in his 10 innings in ICC finals

Kohli's average in finals is 41

Rohit has an average of 27.33 in the ICC finals

Kohli has hit three fifty-plus scores in ICC finals

Rohit does not have a fifty-plus score

Kohli has never been dismissed for a duck in ICC finals

Rohit has a duck to his name in the ICC finals

