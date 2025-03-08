 Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli set to break world record in ICC tournaments

India are set to face New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai

The Indian team will be looking to add a third Champions Trophy title

Meanwhile, iconic players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to shatter a world record in ICC tournaments

Rohit and Kohli have played eight ICC finals as of now

When they take the field against New Zealand in Dubai, they will break the record for most ICC finals

Currently, Rohit, Kohli and Yuvraj Singh are placed together with eight finals across formats

After the trio, Ravindra Jadeja, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara are tied with seven finals

This will be the third time India meet New Zealand in an ICC final

They faced the Kiwis in the 2000 Champions Trophy and WTC 2021 final, ending up losing on both occasions

