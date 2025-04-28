Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni - Stats comparison after 400 T20 matches

Virat Kohli scored 12945 runs at an average of 41.62 after 400 T20 matches
MS Dhoni has so far scored 7572 runs at an average of 37.86 after playing 400 T20 matches
Kohli's strike rate after 400 T20 matches was 134.31
MS Dhoni's strike rate after 400 T20 matches is 135.77
Kohli smacked 98 fifties and 9 centuries after 400 T20 matches.
Dhoni has so far smacked 28 fifties and 0 centuries in 400 T20 matches
Kohli hit 1148 fours and 419 sixes after 400 T20 matches
Dhoni has hit 528 fours and 346 sixes after 400 T20 matches
Kohli took 182 catches in T20 cricket after 400 matches
MS Dhoni has taken 227 catches in T20 cricket after 400 matches.
