 Virat Kohli vs Kumar Sangakkara: Stats comparison after 300 ODIs

Virat Kohli has so far scored 14096 at an average of 58 after 300 ODIs

Kumar Sangakkara scored 9533 runs at an average of 38.13 after 300 ODIs

Kohli has so far hit 51 centuries and 73 fifties after 300 ODIs

Sangakkara hit 11 centuries and 65 fifties after 300 ODIs

Kohli's highest score in ODIs after 300 matches is 183

Sangakkara's highest score after 300 ODIs was 138*

Kohli's strike rate after playing 300 ODIs is 93.4

Sangakkara's strike rate after playing 300 ODIs was 75.49

Kohli has registered 16 ducks so far after 300 ODIs

Sangakkara registered 10 ducks after 300 ODIs

