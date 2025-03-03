Virat Kohli vs Kumar Sangakkara: Stats comparison after 300 ODIs

Virat Kohli has so far scored 14096 at an average of 58 after 300 ODIs
Kumar Sangakkara scored 9533 runs at an average of 38.13 after 300 ODIs
Kohli has so far hit 51 centuries and 73 fifties after 300 ODIs
Sangakkara hit 11 centuries and 65 fifties after 300 ODIs
Kohli's highest score in ODIs after 300 matches is 183
Sangakkara's highest score after 300 ODIs was 138*
Kohli's strike rate after playing 300 ODIs is 93.4
Sangakkara's strike rate after playing 300 ODIs was 75.49
Kohli has registered 16 ducks so far after 300 ODIs
Sangakkara registered 10 ducks after 300 ODIs
Next : List of KKR captains in IPL history
Click to read more..