List of KKR captains in IPL history

1 - Sourav Ganguly: Former India skipper Ganguly led KKR in 27 matches from 2008 to 2010
2 - Brendon McCullum: Ex-New Zealand skipper McCullum led KKR in 13 matches in 2009
3 - Gautam Gambhir: Gambhir led KKR to two IPL wins in 2012 and 2014. He has led them in 122 games from 2011 to 2017
4 - Jacques Kallis: Kallis has led KKR in two matches in 2011
5 - Dinesh Karthik: Karthik was captain of KKR in 37 matches from 2018 to 2020
6 - Eoin Morgan: Morgan replaced Karthik in 2020 and led them till 2021 in 24 matches
7 - Nitish Rana: Rana led KKR in 2023 in 14 matches
8 - Shreyas Iyer: Iyer helped KKR win IPL 2024 and led them in 29 matches from 2022 to 2024
9 - Ajinkya Rahane: Rahane has been named captain for IPL 2025
