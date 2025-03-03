 List of KKR captains in IPL history

List of KKR captains in IPL history

Image Source : Getty

1 - Sourav Ganguly: Former India skipper Ganguly led KKR in 27 matches from 2008 to 2010

Image Source : Getty

2 - Brendon McCullum: Ex-New Zealand skipper McCullum led KKR in 13 matches in 2009

Image Source : Getty

3 - Gautam Gambhir: Gambhir led KKR to two IPL wins in 2012 and 2014. He has led them in 122 games from 2011 to 2017

Image Source : IPL

4 - Jacques Kallis: Kallis has led KKR in two matches in 2011

Image Source : Getty

5 - Dinesh Karthik: Karthik was captain of KKR in 37 matches from 2018 to 2020

Image Source : IPL

6 - Eoin Morgan: Morgan replaced Karthik in 2020 and led them till 2021 in 24 matches

Image Source : IPL

7 - Nitish Rana: Rana led KKR in 2023 in 14 matches

Image Source : IPL

8 - Shreyas Iyer: Iyer helped KKR win IPL 2024 and led them in 29 matches from 2022 to 2024

Image Source : Getty

9 - Ajinkya Rahane: Rahane has been named captain for IPL 2025

Image Source : IPL

Next : Slowest centuries in Champions Trophy history

Click to read more..