Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Stats comparison after 35 ICC ODI matches

Virat Kohli has played a total of 52 ICC ODI matches, and Williamson has featured in 35 games
Williamson has hit 1518 runs in his 35 ICC ODI matches
Kohli had made 1432 runs in his initial 35 ICC ODI games
Williamson has an average of 58.38 in 34 innings in those games
Kohli averaged 57.28 in his 34 innings in 35 matches
Williamson has scored three centuries and nine fifties in ICC ODI games
Kohli had hit two tons and 10 half-tons in his first 35 ICC ODI matches
Williamson batted at a strike rate of 83.40
Kohli batted at 88.88 in his first 35 ICC ODI games
Williamson is yet to be dismissed on duck in ICC ODIs
Kohli has one duck in ICC ODI events, a five-ball duck against SL in CT 2017
