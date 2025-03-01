 Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Stats comparison after 35 ICC ODI matches

Virat Kohli has played a total of 52 ICC ODI matches, and Williamson has featured in 35 games

Williamson has hit 1518 runs in his 35 ICC ODI matches

Kohli had made 1432 runs in his initial 35 ICC ODI games

Williamson has an average of 58.38 in 34 innings in those games

Kohli averaged 57.28 in his 34 innings in 35 matches

Williamson has scored three centuries and nine fifties in ICC ODI games

Kohli had hit two tons and 10 half-tons in his first 35 ICC ODI matches

Williamson batted at a strike rate of 83.40

Kohli batted at 88.88 in his first 35 ICC ODI games

Williamson is yet to be dismissed on duck in ICC ODIs

Kohli has one duck in ICC ODI events, a five-ball duck against SL in CT 2017

