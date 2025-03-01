Mohammed Shami out, Arshdeep in; India's probable Playing XI for Champions Trophy game vs NZ

1 - Rohit Sharma (c): Rohit Sharma will be expected to open the innings for India, the skipper scored 20 runs in 15 deliveries in his last game and he will hope for a good showing in the next game.
2 - Shubman Gill: Alongside Rohit would be in form Shubman Gill. The star batter scored 46 runs in his last game and a similar performance will be expected from him.
3 - Virat Kohli: Ace batter Virat Kohli, with a ton in his last game will be expected to feature once more. The veteran will aim for another big knock against NZ.
4 - Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer could once again be the anchor of the middle order. Scoring 56 runs in his last game, Iyer has been among the runs.
5 - KL Rahul (wk): Rahul did not get the opportunity to bat in his last game. However, fulfilling the role of the wicket keeper, Rahul will hope to get some time with the bat.
6 - Axar Patel: Star all-rounder Axar Patel has been in brilliant form. Scoring three runs and taking a wicket in his last game, Patel will hope for another good showing.
7 - Hardik Pandya: Hardik looked in good touch in the last game, taking two wickets and scoring eight runs, the star player will hope for some more game time.
8 - Ravindra Jadeja: All-rounder Jadeja has been among the wickets as of late as well. Taking a wicket in his last game, a lot more will be expected from the veteran.
9 - Arshdeep Singh: Star pacer Arshdeep Singh could be one of the changes that India could look to make in the NZ clash. With Mohammed Shami being rested potentially, Arshdeep could look to make the most of the opportunity.
10 - Varun Chakaravarthy: In-form spinner Varun Chakaravarthy could be the second change that India could make against NZ. Resting Kuldeep Yadav, Varun could potentially be given the nod in the upcoming game.
11 - Harshit Rana: Harshit Rana could be the final player in India's playing XI in the upcoming game against NZ. Taking one wicket in his last game, Rana's performance could be key for India.
