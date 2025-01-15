 Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Stats comparison after 165 ODIs

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Stats comparison after 165 ODIs

Virat Kohli scored 6824 runs at an average of 50.92 after 165 ODIs

Williamson scored 6810 runs at an average of 48.64 after 165 ODIs

Virat Kohli smashed 23 centuries and 34 fifties after 165 ODIs

Williamson has so far scored 13 centuries and 45 fifties after 165 ODIs

Virat Kohli's highest score after 165 ODIs was 183

Williamson's highest score after 165 ODIs is 148

Virat Kohli smacked 641 fours and 67 sixes after 165 ODIs

Williamson smacked 622 fours and 55 sixes in 165 ODIs so far

Kohli bagged 10 ducks in 165 ODIs

Williamson has so far bagged 5 ducks in 165 ODIs

