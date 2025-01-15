Shreyas Iyer's captaincy record in IPL - 1 title, 2 finals, 54.28 winning percentage

Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL 2024 glory
Shreyas Iyer is set to captain Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025
Shreyas Iyer made his IPL captaincy debut with Delhi Capitals in 2018
Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals to IPL 2020 final
Shreyas Iyer has played 70 IPL matches as a captain
Shreyas Iyer has won 38 IPL matches as captain
Shreyas Iyer has lost 29 IPL matches as captain
Shreyas Iyer has a winning percentage of 54.28 in 70 IPL matches
Next : List of IPL 2025 captains - Shreyas to lead PBKS, RCB-KKR yet to reveal
Click to read more..