 Shreyas Iyer's captaincy record in IPL - 1 title, 2 finals, 54.28 winning percentage

Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL 2024 glory

Shreyas Iyer is set to captain Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer made his IPL captaincy debut with Delhi Capitals in 2018

Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals to IPL 2020 final

Shreyas Iyer has played 70 IPL matches as a captain

Shreyas Iyer has won 38 IPL matches as captain

Shreyas Iyer has lost 29 IPL matches as captain

Shreyas Iyer has a winning percentage of 54.28 in 70 IPL matches

