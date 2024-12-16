Virat Kohli vs Joe Root: Test stats comparison after turning 30

Virat Kohli celebrated his 30th Birthday on 5th November 2018
Joe Root turned 30 on 30th December 2020
Since turning 30, Kohli has played 48 Test matches
Joe Root has featured in 55 Tests since celebrating his 30th cake day
After turning 30, Kohli has hit 2835 runs in 82 innings
Since turning 30, Root has made 5095 runs in 101 innings
Kohli has averaged 36.81 since turning 30
Root has an average of 55.98 after celebrating his 30th birthday
Kohli has slammed 6 centuries and 12 half-tons after entering his 30s
Root has hit 19 tons and 15 half tons since his 30th birthday
Next : Batters to get out to Jasprit Bumrah most times in Tests
Click to read more..