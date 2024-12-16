 Virat Kohli vs Joe Root: Test stats comparison after turning 30

Virat Kohli celebrated his 30th Birthday on 5th November 2018

Joe Root turned 30 on 30th December 2020

Since turning 30, Kohli has played 48 Test matches

Joe Root has featured in 55 Tests since celebrating his 30th cake day

After turning 30, Kohli has hit 2835 runs in 82 innings

Since turning 30, Root has made 5095 runs in 101 innings

Kohli has averaged 36.81 since turning 30

Root has an average of 55.98 after celebrating his 30th birthday

Kohli has slammed 6 centuries and 12 half-tons after entering his 30s

Root has hit 19 tons and 15 half tons since his 30th birthday

