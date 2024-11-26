 Virat Kohli vs Joe Root: Stats comparison in Australia in Test cricket

Virat Kohli, aka Aus ka boss, has played 14 Tests in Australia

England's modern-day great Joe Root has also featured in 14 Tests Down Under

Kohli has smashed 1457 runs in Australia in 27 innings

Root has hit 892 runs in the same number of innings in Australia

Kohli averages 56.03 Down Under

Root has scored his runs at an average of 35.68

The Indian star has slammed seven centuries and four half-centuries in Australia

The English icon has not hit a century in Australia and has nine half centuries

Kohli has suffered two ducks in his 27 innings

Root has 2 ducks in his 27 innings as well

