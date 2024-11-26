Virat Kohli vs Joe Root: Stats comparison in Australia in Test cricket

Virat Kohli, aka Aus ka boss, has played 14 Tests in Australia
England's modern-day great Joe Root has also featured in 14 Tests Down Under
Kohli has smashed 1457 runs in Australia in 27 innings
Root has hit 892 runs in the same number of innings in Australia
Kohli averages 56.03 Down Under
Root has scored his runs at an average of 35.68
The Indian star has slammed seven centuries and four half-centuries in Australia
The English icon has not hit a century in Australia and has nine half centuries
Kohli has suffered two ducks in his 27 innings
Root has 2 ducks in his 27 innings as well
