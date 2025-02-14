Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Stats comparison after 6000 ODI runs

Babar Azam became joint-fastest to 6000 ODI runs, Kohli is now the third quickest to reach the mark
Babar got to 6000 runs in 123 innings, the same as Hashim Amla
Kohli, who currently has 13963 runs, had reached 6000 runs in 136 outings
Babar has 19 centuries at the time of reaching 6000 runs
Kohli had hit 20 ODI tons when he breached the 6000 mark in 2014
Babar averages 55.73 at the time of reaching 6K runs
Kohli had an average of 51.30 when he got to his mark
Babar has four ducks so far
Kohli had bagged 10 ducks when he reached 6K runs
Next : Fastest cricketer to hit 6000 ODI runs
Click to read more..