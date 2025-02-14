 Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Stats comparison after 6000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Stats comparison after 6000 ODI runs

Image Source : Getty

Babar Azam became joint-fastest to 6000 ODI runs, Kohli is now the third quickest to reach the mark

Image Source : Getty

Babar got to 6000 runs in 123 innings, the same as Hashim Amla

Image Source : Getty

Kohli, who currently has 13963 runs, had reached 6000 runs in 136 outings

Image Source : Getty

Babar has 19 centuries at the time of reaching 6000 runs

Image Source : Getty

Kohli had hit 20 ODI tons when he breached the 6000 mark in 2014

Image Source : Getty

Babar averages 55.73 at the time of reaching 6K runs

Image Source : Getty

Kohli had an average of 51.30 when he got to his mark

Image Source : Getty

Babar has four ducks so far

Image Source : Getty

Kohli had bagged 10 ducks when he reached 6K runs

Image Source : Getty

Next : Fastest cricketer to hit 6000 ODI runs

Click to read more..