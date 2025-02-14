 Fastest cricketer to hit 6000 ODI runs

Fastest cricketer to hit 6000 ODI runs

Babar Azam completed 6000 ODI runs in 123 innings.

Former South Africa international Hashim Amla too scored 6000 runs in 123 innings. Both Babar and Amla are joint-fastest cricketers.

Star India batter Virat Kohli completed 6000 runs in ODI cricket in 136 innings.

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson achieved the milestone in 139 innings.

Former Australia cricketer David Warner too completed the milestone in 139 innings.

Shikhar Dhawan took 140 innings to complete 6000 runs in ODI cricket. He is fifth on the list.

Legendary cricketer Viv Richards completed 6000 ODI runs in 141 innings.

Former South Africa international Quinton de Kock completed 6000 ODI runs in 141 innings. He is tied with Viv Richards.

