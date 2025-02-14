7 players to take more wickets that Deepti Sharma in WPL

Deepti Sharma is the joint 8th highest wicket taker in WPL history alongside Shikha Pandey and Shreyanka Patil with 19 wickets each.
Jess Jonassen (Delhi Capitals): 20 wickets in 16 innings.
Nat Sciver-Brunt: 20 wickets in 19 innings.
Marizanne Kapp: 20 wickets in 16 innings
Amelia Kerr: 22 wickets in 19 matches
Hayley Matthews: 23 wickets in 19 innings
Saika Ishaque: 24 wickets in 19 innings
Sophie Ecclestone: 27 wickets in 17 innings
