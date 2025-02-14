Shubman Gill 10/10, KL Rahul 3: Report card of Indian players after ODI series win against England

Rohit Sharma - 7/10 - Rohit showed glimpses of what he can do in ODIs circa 2023 but there's still a lot of work to be done. He had a century and a couple of single-digit scores and India would need more of the former from the skipper in Champions Trophy
Shubman Gill - 10/10 - Shubman Gill oozed class and confidence in all three matches in the series. Gill had a century and a couple of contrast fifties to his name, reiterating that he is made for this format
Virat Kohli - 5/10 - Virat Kohli played only a couple of games. Like Rohit, he too has been struggling for form of late but him scoring a fifty in the finale in Ahmedabad will keep him in good stead for the Champions Trophy
Shreyas Iyer - 8.5/10 - A tempo-changing fifty in the first game and a similar one in the series finale while getting his innings cut short with a run-out in the second, Iyer had a memorable series. If there were any doubts over his position, he made sure to put them to bed
KL Rahul - 3/10 - KL Rahul had a forgettable series but he returned to his No 5 spot in the finale and voila, there was the confident Rahul everyone saw during the World Cup. India are likely to bat Axar Patel at 5 but with Rishabh Pant not playing even a single game in the series, Rahul is most likely to start
Ravindra Jadeja - 6.5/10 - Jadeja's returns with the ball have evidently diminished, but the all-rounder continues to be stingy with the ball, while picking up crucial wickets in the middle-order
Axar Patel - 7/10 - Polar opposite was Axar Patel, who is likely to be India's No 5 batter during the Champions Trophy. Axar smashed a fifty and played a couple of good knocks while taking three wickets in the series
Washington Sundar - 3.5/10
Harshit Rana - 5/10 - In his debut series, Harshit Rana blew hot and cold. Harshit bowled well in bits and spurts but didn't really set the stage on fire and is likely to be behind Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami in the pecking order
Varun Chakravarthy - 4/10
