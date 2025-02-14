Shubman Gill 10/10, KL Rahul 3: Report card of Indian players after ODI series win against England

KL Rahul - 3/10 - KL Rahul had a forgettable series but he returned to his No 5 spot in the finale and voila, there was the confident Rahul everyone saw during the World Cup. India are likely to bat Axar Patel at 5 but with Rishabh Pant not playing even a single game in the series, Rahul is most likely to start

Image Source : Getty