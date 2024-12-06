Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam - Stats comparison after 55 Test matches

Virat Kohli batted in 94 innings in his first 55 Test matches
Babar Azam has played 55 Test matches, batting in 100 inning so far
Virat Kohli scored 4464 runs in his first 55 Test matches
Babar Azam has scored 3997 runs in 55 Test matches
Virat Kohli had a batting average of 50.72 and a strike rate of 55.84 in his first 55 Test matches
Babar Azam has a batting average of 43.92 and a strike rate of 54.46 in 55 Test matches
Virat Kohli had scored 10 hundreds and 14 fifties in his first 55 Test matches
Babar Azam has registered 9 hundreds and 26 fifties in 55 Test matches so far
Virat Kohli smashed 513 fours and 12 sixes in his first 55 Test matches
Babar Azam smashed 465 fours and 23 sixes in his first 55 Test matches
