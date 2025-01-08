 Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam - Champions Trophy stats comparison

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam - Champions Trophy stats comparison

Virat Kohli has played in 13 ICC Champions Trophy matches from 2009 to 2017

Babar Azam has played in 5 ICC Champions Trophy matches in 2017

Virat Kohli has scored 529 runs in 12 Champions Trophy innings

Babar Azam has scored 133 runs in 5 Champions Trophy innings

Virat Kohli has a batting average of 88.16 and a strike rate of 92.32 in the Champions Trophy

Babar Azam has a batting average of 44.33 and a strike rate of 74.71 in the Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli has registered 5 fifties in his 12 Champions Trophy innings

Babar Azam is yet to register a fifty in the Champions Trophy history

