Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam - Champions Trophy stats comparison

Virat Kohli has played in 13 ICC Champions Trophy matches from 2009 to 2017
Babar Azam has played in 5 ICC Champions Trophy matches in 2017
Virat Kohli has scored 529 runs in 12 Champions Trophy innings
Babar Azam has scored 133 runs in 5 Champions Trophy innings
Virat Kohli has a batting average of 88.16 and a strike rate of 92.32 in the Champions Trophy
Babar Azam has a batting average of 44.33 and a strike rate of 74.71 in the Champions Trophy
Virat Kohli has registered 5 fifties in his 12 Champions Trophy innings
Babar Azam is yet to register a fifty in the Champions Trophy history
