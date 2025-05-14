Virat Kohli's performance vs each Test team

 Virat Kohli&#039;s performance vs each Test team

Virat Kohli scored 2232 runs against Australia in 30 Test matches. He averages 43.76 against them.

Virat Kohli has scored 1991 runs in 28 Tests against England at an average of 42.36.

Against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli has played 8 Test matches, scoring 536 runs at an average of 48.72.

Virat Kohli has played 11 Test matches against Sri Lanka, scoring 1085 runs at an average of 67.81.

Against New Zealand, Virat Kohli has played 14 Test matches, scoring 959 runs at an average of 38.36.

At an average of 48.52, Kohli has scored 1019 runs in 16 Test matches against West Indies.

Kohli scored 1408 runs in 16 matches at an average of 54.15 against South Africa.

