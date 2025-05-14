Virat Kohli vs Joe Root - Stats comparison after 123 Test matches

Virat Kohli scored 9230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85.
Joe Root scored 10481 runs after 123 Tests at an average of 50.14.
Kohli smacked 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 123 Test matches of his career.
Root scored 28 centuries and 54 fifties after 123 Test matches of his career
Kohli's highest Test score after 123 Tests is 254*
Root's highest Test score after 123 Tests was 254
Kohli remained not out 13 times in 210 innings of his 123 Tests
Root remained not out 18 times in 227 innings of his 123 Tests
Kohli bagged 15 ducks after 123 Test matches of his career
Root bagged 11 ducks after 123 Test matches of his career
Next : Bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli most times in Tests
Click to read more..