Virat Kohli's 4 U19 World Cup batchmates who have won WTC title

Virat Kohli played in the 2008 U19 World Cup and won the title for India as captain
Kohli has played two WTC finals with India in 2021 and in 2023 but lost both matches
India lost the WTC 2021 final to New Zealand, while they went down to Australia in the 2023 finale
There are four U19 WC batchmates of Kohli who have won the WTC title
1 - Steve Smith: Smith was with Kohli during the 2008 U19 WC and won the WTC final with Australia in 2023.
2 - Kane Williamson: Williamson was part of the 2008 U19 WC and won the WTC in 2021
3 - Trent Boult: Boult also played in the 2008 U19 WC and picked five wickets in the WTC in 2021
4 - Tim Southee: Southee also featured in the 2008 U19 WC and picked five wickets in the WTC final
