Players to lose an IPL final for three different teams

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings fell on the wrong side of result in the IPL 2025 final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Yuzvendra Chahal, the veteran leggie, who was part of the IPL-winning squad in 2013 for Mumbai Indians, has gone on to lose the next three finals he played in 2016, 2022 and now in 2025.
Chahal, who was part of RCB in 2016, Rajasthan Royals in 2022 and now Punjab Kings in 2025, became only the third player in IPL history to be on the losing side in a final for three different teams. Take a look at the full list-
R Ashwin became the first player in IPL history to be on the losing side in a final for three different teams after Gujarat Titans beat the Rajasthan Royals in the summit clash of the 2022 edition
Ashwin was on the losing side in an IPL final for the Chennai Super Kings in 2012, 2013 and 2015, for the Delhi Capitals in 2020 against the Mumbai Indians and then in 2022 for the Royals
Last year, Rahul Tripathi joined the rare list after being on the losing side for the Sunrisers Hyderabad as Kolkata Knight Riders romped to their third title in a one-sided final in IPL 2024 in Chennai
Rahul Tripathi was part of the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017, Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021 and the Sunrisers last year, all ending up on the losing side in the final
At least 14 other players including the likes of MS Dhoni, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Rashid Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Shane Watson, Axar Patel, David Miller, Shakib Al Hasan and Lockie Ferguson among others have lost an IPL final for two teams with Iyer joining the list just a week ago
