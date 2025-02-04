Virat Kohli's record against England in ODIs

Virat Kohli is gearing up for the ODI series against England
Kohli has played 36 ODIs against the Three Lions
The 36-year-old has 1340 runs against England at an average of 41.87
He has the fourth-most runs in India vs England ODIs
Kohli has slammed three centuries and nine half-tons against the Three Lions
The former Indian skipper has also bagged four ducks against England
He has hit 127 fours and 12 sixes against England
Kohli's highest score against England in ODIs is 122
