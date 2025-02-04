 Varun Chakravarthy vs Yuzvendra Chahal: Stats comparison after 18 T20Is

Varun Chakravarthy vs Yuzvendra Chahal: Stats comparison after 18 T20Is

Image Source : Getty

Varun Chakravarthy has been on a brilliant form after playing 18 T20Is. Chahal has featured in 80 T20Is

Image Source : Getty

Chakravarthy took 33 wickets in 18 T20Is

Image Source : Getty

Chahal scalped 30 wickets in his first 18 T20Is

Image Source : Getty

Chakravarthy's bowling average reads 14.57 and his strike rate stands at 12.4

Image Source : Getty

Chahal's bowling average after 18 T20Is was 19.10 and his SR was 13.4

Image Source : Getty

Chakravarthy has an economy of 7.02

Image Source : Getty

Chahal's economy after 18 T20Is was 8.24

Image Source : Getty

Chakravarthy has two fifers and no four-wicket haul

Image Source : Getty

Chahal took one fifer and two four-wicket hauls in his opening 18 T20Is

Image Source : Getty

Next : Indians with more than one century in T20Is

Click to read more..