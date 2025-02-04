Varun Chakravarthy vs Yuzvendra Chahal: Stats comparison after 18 T20Is

Varun Chakravarthy has been on a brilliant form after playing 18 T20Is. Chahal has featured in 80 T20Is
Chakravarthy took 33 wickets in 18 T20Is
Chahal scalped 30 wickets in his first 18 T20Is
Chakravarthy's bowling average reads 14.57 and his strike rate stands at 12.4
Chahal's bowling average after 18 T20Is was 19.10 and his SR was 13.4
Chakravarthy has an economy of 7.02
Chahal's economy after 18 T20Is was 8.24
Chakravarthy has two fifers and no four-wicket haul
Chahal took one fifer and two four-wicket hauls in his opening 18 T20Is
Next : Indians with more than one century in T20Is
Click to read more..