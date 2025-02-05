 Virat Kohli ODI stats before and after 2015

Virat Kohli ODI stats before and after 2015

Image Source : Getty

Star India batter Virat Kohli began his ODI career in 2008 and went on to play 166 matches until 2015.

Image Source : Getty

In these 166 ODI matches, Kohli scored 6831 runs.

Image Source : Getty

Since 2016, Kohli played 129 ODI matches.

Image Source : Getty

In these 129 ODI matches, Kohli scored 7075 runs.

Image Source : Getty

From 2008 to 2015, Kohli batted at an average of 50.60 and had a strike rate of 89.50 in ODIs.

Image Source : Getty

From 2016 to 2024, Kohli had an average of 68.02 in ODIs and batted at a strike rate of 97.80.

Image Source : Getty

Kohli picked up four wickets during the 2008-2015 span and clinched 79 catches.

Image Source : Getty

Kohli registered only one wicket during the 2016-2024 span and clinched 73 catches.

Image Source : Getty

Next : Top 10 ICC Men's T20I batter rankings

Click to read more..