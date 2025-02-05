Virat Kohli ODI stats before and after 2015

Star India batter Virat Kohli began his ODI career in 2008 and went on to play 166 matches until 2015.
In these 166 ODI matches, Kohli scored 6831 runs.
Since 2016, Kohli played 129 ODI matches.
In these 129 ODI matches, Kohli scored 7075 runs.
From 2008 to 2015, Kohli batted at an average of 50.60 and had a strike rate of 89.50 in ODIs.
From 2016 to 2024, Kohli had an average of 68.02 in ODIs and batted at a strike rate of 97.80.
Kohli picked up four wickets during the 2008-2015 span and clinched 79 catches.
Kohli registered only one wicket during the 2016-2024 span and clinched 73 catches.
