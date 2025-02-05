 Top 10 ICC Men's T20I batter rankings

Image Source : Getty

Kusal Perera is ranked 10 with a rating of 675

Mohammad Rizwan is ranked nine with a rating of 704

Pathum Nissanka is ranked eighth with a rating of 707.

Babar Azam is ranked seventh with a rating of 712.

Jos Buttler is ranked sixth with a rating of 729.

Suryakumar Yadav is ranked fifth with a rating of 738

Phil Salt is ranked fourth with a rating of 798.

Tilak Varma is ranked third with a rating of 803.

Abhishek Sharma is ranked second with a rating of 829.

Travis Head is ranked first with a rating of 855.

