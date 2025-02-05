Top 10 ICC Men's T20I batter rankings

Kusal Perera is ranked 10 with a rating of 675
Mohammad Rizwan is ranked nine with a rating of 704
Pathum Nissanka is ranked eighth with a rating of 707.
Babar Azam is ranked seventh with a rating of 712.
Jos Buttler is ranked sixth with a rating of 729.
Suryakumar Yadav is ranked fifth with a rating of 738
Phil Salt is ranked fourth with a rating of 798.
Tilak Varma is ranked third with a rating of 803.
Abhishek Sharma is ranked second with a rating of 829.
Travis Head is ranked first with a rating of 855.
