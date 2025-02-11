 Virat Kohli in his last 10 ODI innings

0 from 9 balls in the ODI World Cup clash against England in October 2023

88 from 94 balls vs Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup game in November 2023

101* from 121 balls against South Africa in the ODI World Cup in Nov 2023

51 from 56 balls vs Netherlands in the ODI World Cup 2023 in November

117 from 113 balls in the ODI WC semifinal against New Zealand in November

54 from 63 balls in the WC final against Australia in November

24 from 32 balls in 1st ODI against Sri Lanka in August 2024

14 from 19 balls in the 2nd ODI against SL in August 2024

20 from 18 balls in the 3rd ODI against SL in August 2024

5 from 8 balls vs England in 2nd ODI in February 2025

