 Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - stats comparison in ICC tournaments

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - stats comparison in ICC tournaments

Image Source : Getty

India captain Rohit Sharma played his first ICC tournament in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Since then, 85 matches across two white-ball formats.

Image Source : Getty

In these 85 matches, Rohit scored 3276 runs.

Image Source : Getty

Star batter Virat Kohli played his first ICC tournament in 2009. Like Rohit, Kohli too played 85 ICC matches across two white-ball tournaments.

Image Source : Getty

In these 85 matches, Kohli scored 3616 runs.

Image Source : Getty

Rohit has an average of 46.80 in ICC tournaments in white-ball cricket.

Image Source : Getty

Virat averages 62.34 in white-ball ICC tournaments.

Image Source : Getty

When it comes to the World Test Championship, Rohit played 40 matches, scoring 2716 runs at an average of 41.15.

Image Source : Getty

Virat scored 2617 runs at an average of 35.36 in WTC history.

Image Source : Getty

Next : India's ODI record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Click to read more..