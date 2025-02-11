Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - stats comparison in ICC tournaments

India captain Rohit Sharma played his first ICC tournament in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Since then, 85 matches across two white-ball formats.
In these 85 matches, Rohit scored 3276 runs.
Star batter Virat Kohli played his first ICC tournament in 2009. Like Rohit, Kohli too played 85 ICC matches across two white-ball tournaments.
In these 85 matches, Kohli scored 3616 runs.
Rohit has an average of 46.80 in ICC tournaments in white-ball cricket.
Virat averages 62.34 in white-ball ICC tournaments.
When it comes to the World Test Championship, Rohit played 40 matches, scoring 2716 runs at an average of 41.15.
Virat scored 2617 runs at an average of 35.36 in WTC history.
