Virat Kohli creates world record, achieves unprecedented feat

Virat Kohli played yet another match-winning knock in a run-chase for India against Australia scoring 84 runs.
With this knock, he became the first-ever player to score 1000 runs in ICC knockout events in white-ball cricket.
Kohli has now scored 1015 runs in ICC white-ball knockout events in 25 innings.
He has scored nine fifties and a century in knockout matches of ODI World Cup, Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup combined.
Kohli will add more runs to his tally in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday (March 9).
