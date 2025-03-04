Fastest Indian players to score 3000 ODI runs

9 - Sachin Tendulkar: Completed 3000 ODI runs in 93 innings.
8 - MS Dhoni: Completed 3000 ODI runs in 90 innings.
7 - Rahul Dravid: Completed 3000 ODI runs in 89 innings.
6 - Gautam Gambhir: Completed 3000 ODI runs in 87 innings.
5 - Sourav Ganguly: Completed 3000 ODI runs in 82 innings.
4 - Navjot Singh Sidhu: Completed 3000 ODI runs in 79 innings.
3 - KL Rahul: Completed 3000 ODI runs in 78 innings.
2 - Virat Kohli: Completed 3000 ODI runs in 75 innings.
1 - Shikhar Dhawan: Completed 3000 ODI runs in 72 innings.
Next : Most 50-plus scores in knockout matches of ICC events
Click to read more..