 Fastest Indian players to score 3000 ODI runs

Fastest Indian players to score 3000 ODI runs

Image Source : Getty

9 - Sachin Tendulkar: Completed 3000 ODI runs in 93 innings.

Image Source : Getty

8 - MS Dhoni: Completed 3000 ODI runs in 90 innings.

Image Source : Getty

7 - Rahul Dravid: Completed 3000 ODI runs in 89 innings.

Image Source : Getty

6 - Gautam Gambhir: Completed 3000 ODI runs in 87 innings.

Image Source : Getty

5 - Sourav Ganguly: Completed 3000 ODI runs in 82 innings.

Image Source : Getty

4 - Navjot Singh Sidhu: Completed 3000 ODI runs in 79 innings.

Image Source : Getty

3 - KL Rahul: Completed 3000 ODI runs in 78 innings.

Image Source : Getty

2 - Virat Kohli: Completed 3000 ODI runs in 75 innings.

Image Source : Getty

1 - Shikhar Dhawan: Completed 3000 ODI runs in 72 innings.

Image Source : Getty

Next : Most 50-plus scores in knockout matches of ICC events

Click to read more..