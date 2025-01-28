Varun Chakravarthy creates unwanted world record despite second fifer

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy was on song yet again in the 3rd T20I against England in Rajkot
The spinner, who has been turning the heat in T20Is lately, took his second five-wicket haul in T20Is
Chakravarthy has now created an unwanted world record after his second fifer
Chakravarthy has become the first-ever bowler to pick five-fers in two defeats
He took 5/24 in the 3rd T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. However, India lost by 26 runs
Chakravarthy had earlier taken 5/17 in the Gqeberha T20I in November 2024
India had lost that T20I by three wickets as the Proteas chased down 125
The India vs England T20I series stands at 2-1 now with the hosts still ahead
The two teams now meet for the third match on January 31
