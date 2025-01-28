 Varun Chakravarthy creates unwanted world record despite second fifer

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy was on song yet again in the 3rd T20I against England in Rajkot

The spinner, who has been turning the heat in T20Is lately, took his second five-wicket haul in T20Is

Chakravarthy has now created an unwanted world record after his second fifer

Chakravarthy has become the first-ever bowler to pick five-fers in two defeats

He took 5/24 in the 3rd T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. However, India lost by 26 runs

Chakravarthy had earlier taken 5/17 in the Gqeberha T20I in November 2024

India had lost that T20I by three wickets as the Proteas chased down 125

The India vs England T20I series stands at 2-1 now with the hosts still ahead

The two teams now meet for the third match on January 31

