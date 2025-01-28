Indians with five-wicket hauls in T20Is

Yuzvendra Chahal was the first Indian cricketer to clinch a five-wicket haul in T20I cricket. He did it against England in 2017 in Bengaluru.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar clinched his maiden T20I five-wicket haul against South Africa in 2018. He dismissed Smutts, Hendricks, Duminy, Klaasen and Morris.
Kuldeep Yadav clinched a five-wicket haul against England in July 2018.
Deepak Chahar has picked up a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in 2019. He picked up the wickets of Litton, Soumya, Mithun, Aminul and Shafiul.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first Indian cricketer to clinch two five-wicket hauls in 2022. He achieved the record in the match against Afghanistan.
Kuldeep clinched a five-wicket haul against South Africa in 2023. He dismissed Miller, Donovan, Maharaj, Burger and Lizaad.
Varun Chakravarthy clinched his maiden five-wicket haul in December 2024. He dismissed Hendricks, Markram, Jansen, Klaasen and Miller.
Varun Chakravarthy clinched his second T20I five-wicket haul against England in Rajkot. He dismissed Buttler, Jamie, Overton, Brydon and Archer.
