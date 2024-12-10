Travis Head vs Virat Kohli - Test record and statistical comparison after 51 Tests

Travis Head is probably at the peak of his cricket career across all formats. Smashing a ton in the WTC final, another in the ODI World Cup final and then having a season of a lifetime in the IPL for SRH - Head is having the time of his life with the bat in hand and he just gave a reminder of the same to India, his favourite opponent, in a rather decisive way in Adelaide
An opener in white-ball cricket, Travis Head started his Test career in the middle order and flourished like he was made for it. Head became that enforcer that could take the game away from the opponent in one session and his records speak of it
In 84 innings of 51 Tests, Head has 3,413 runs to his name scoring eight centuries and 17 fifties at a strike rate of 66 and an average of 43.2. Given the high-risk cricket he plays, these are great numbers considering he has shown that the Australian mindset in big matches against tougher opponents
Head has a long way to go in Test cricket and at 51 matches, he has probably lesser number of runs than Kohli, however, he has warned everyone to just beware of him. Head is dangerous and on his day will make you run like a headless chicken as a bowler and these days, he has been on song on quite a few occasions, rather frequently
Virat Kohli, on the other hand, completed his 51 Tests in 2016, the year in which he was in God-mode, where runs were flowing like rivers and seas from his bats across formats. Just on the plain comparison, Kohli had 500 more runs than Head after 51 Tests
In 2016 alone, Kohli had three double centuries to his name in Tests and two of them in the 51-Test cutoff. In 88 innings, Kohli had 3,949 runs to his name in Tests at an average of 48.28 including 14 centuries and as many fifties
By that time, Kohli already had five Test hundreds in Australia, as many at home and one each in South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies, while averaging 53.72 at home
Kohli may no longer be at his best and may be past his prime but that century in Perth a couple of weeks ago showed shades of what Kohli can do when he is 'him'. With three Tests remaining and uncertainty over his Test future, Kohli will be eager to turn it around in his favourite overseas country, especially if it is the beginning of the end of his career
