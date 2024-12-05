Travis Head vs Virat Kohli - Test record at Adelaide Oval

Travis Head, who got Australia out of trouble just for a bit in Perth with a positive 89, like Virat Kohli, returns to his favourite ground in Adelaide for the second Test against India
Image Source : Getty
Head just can't stop scoring runs anywhere and everywhere so in his honeymoon period, every ground is his favourite but he has a special liking for Adelaide having scored 494 runs in eight innings at an average of 70.57
Image Source : Getty
In those eight innings, Head has smashed a couple of centuries, two fifties and an unbeaten 38 against the West Indies with a highest of 175 in 2022
Image Source : Getty
Head will be crucial again to Australia's plans as Australia look to bounce back in the five-match Test series as he would want to extend his superlative record at the venue in the pink-ball Test
Image Source : Getty
Virat Kohli maybe the only visiting batter, who is competing with Travis Head in such a manner. Kohli once said if it were up to him, he'd wrap this ground and take it home with him
Image Source : Getty
From starting his captaincy career in Tests at this venue to smashing his first Test ton in Australia, Adelaide has been special to him and he would want to erase the memories of 2020 from his system - the run out and then the defeat
Image Source : Getty
Kohli averages 63.62 at the Adelaide Oval in eight innings at the venue in four appearances, scoring 509 runs. Kohli has three centuries and a fifty to his name in Adelaide and would want to continue from where he left off
Image Source : Getty
Kohli found form in Perth and India would be hoping to see the last hurrah in Australia if it is his final Test assignment Down Under and he too would want to do something big in Adelaide if it indeed is his final Test at this venue
Image Source : Getty
Next : Rohit Sharma batting record at No 5 in Test cricket