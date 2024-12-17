Travis Head vs Virat Kohli - Stats comparison after 51 Test matches

Travis Head has so far scored 3413 runs after 51 Tests
Virat Kohli had scored 3959 runs after 51 Tests
Head's batting average after 51 Tests is 43.2.
Kohli's batting average after 51 Tests was 48.28
Head has so far smacked 8 Tests and 17 fifties in 51 Tests
Kohli had smacked 14 fifties and 14 centuries after 51 Tests
Head's highest score in Tests is 175 after 51 Tests
Kohli's highest score in Tests after 51 Tests was 211
Head has registered six ducks so far after 51 Tests
Kohli had registered four ducks after 51 Tests
