 Travis Head vs Virat Kohli - Stats comparison after 51 Test matches

Image Source : Getty

Travis Head has so far scored 3413 runs after 51 Tests

Image Source : Getty

Virat Kohli had scored 3959 runs after 51 Tests

Image Source : Getty

Head's batting average after 51 Tests is 43.2.

Image Source : Getty

Kohli's batting average after 51 Tests was 48.28

Image Source : Getty

Head has so far smacked 8 Tests and 17 fifties in 51 Tests

Image Source : Getty

Kohli had smacked 14 fifties and 14 centuries after 51 Tests

Image Source : Getty

Head's highest score in Tests is 175 after 51 Tests

Image Source : Getty

Kohli's highest score in Tests after 51 Tests was 211

Image Source : Getty

Head has registered six ducks so far after 51 Tests

Image Source : Getty

Kohli had registered four ducks after 51 Tests

Image Source : Getty

