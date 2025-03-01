 Travis Head vs Rohit Sharma - Stats comparison in last 50 ODIs

In the last 50 ODIs, Travis Head has made 1984 runs.

Rohit Sharma has scored 2168 runs in his last 50 ODIs.

Head has a batting average of 47.23 in the last 50 ODIs.

Rohit Sharma has an average of 48.13 in the last 50 ODIs.

Travis Head hit 5 tons and 12 half-centuries in the same time frame.

Rohit has hit four centuries and 15 half-centuries in his last 50 ODIs.

Head has hit 239 boundaries and 53 sixes in his last 50 ODIs.

Rohit has hit 241 boundaries and 102 sixes in his last 50 ODIs.

