Shubman Gill vs Ibrahim Zadran: Stats comparison after 35 ODI matches

Shubman Gill has played 51 ODIs so far, and Zadran has featured in 35 games
Gill has scored 1917 runs in 35 matches
Zadran has hit 1633 runs in the first 35 games
Gill had an average of 66.10 in his first 35 ODIs
Zadran's average reads 51.03 after 35 ODIs
Gill had hit six tons and nine half tons in his first 35 matches
Zadran has six ODI centuries and seven fifties
Gill had bagged just one duck in his first 35 matches
Zadran has picked two ducks
