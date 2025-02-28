 Shubman Gill vs Ibrahim Zadran: Stats comparison after 35 ODI matches

Shubman Gill has played 51 ODIs so far, and Zadran has featured in 35 games

Gill has scored 1917 runs in 35 matches

Zadran has hit 1633 runs in the first 35 games

Gill had an average of 66.10 in his first 35 ODIs

Zadran's average reads 51.03 after 35 ODIs

Gill had hit six tons and nine half tons in his first 35 matches

Zadran has six ODI centuries and seven fifties

Gill had bagged just one duck in his first 35 matches

Zadran has picked two ducks

