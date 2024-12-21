Travis Head vs Adam Gilchrist: Stat comparison after 52 Test matches

Travis Head has played 52 Test matches so far, and Gilchrist had played 96 Tests in his career
Head has hit 3583 runs in 52 Tests (86 innings)
Gilchrist had made 3173 runs in his first 52 Tests (72 innings)
Head has scored his runs at an average of 44.22
Gilchrist made his runs in the first 52 Test at an average of 53.77
Head has hit 9 centuries and 17 half tons till now
Gilchrist had slammed 9 tons and 16 half-tons in his first 52 games
Head has batted at a strike rate of 67.11
Gilchrist had slammed his runs in the first 52 matches at a strike rate of 83.08
Head has bagged 6 ducks so far
Gilchrist had 7 in his first 52 games
