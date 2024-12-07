 Travis Head IPL 2025 Salary

Travis Head was one of the five players retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction

Travis Head was the third overseas player retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Travis Head for Rs 14 crore

Travis Head will get Rs 14 crore for playing in IPL 2025

Travis Head is likely to open with Abhishek Sharma in the next season of the IPL

Travis Head scored 567 runs in 15 games during IPL 2024

Travis Head scored one century and four fifties and batted at a strike rate of 191.55

