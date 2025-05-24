 Top takeaways from India&#039;s squad announcement for England tour

Top takeaways from India's squad announcement for England tour

Shubman Gill has been announced as the new Test captain.

Rishabh Pant has been appointed as the new vice-captain.

Karun Nair returned to the Test squad after seven years.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar indicated that Jasprit Bumrah might not feature in all five Tests vs England.

Mohammed Shami has been dropped from the series due to workload and recent injury concerns.

Sarfaraz Khan has been dropped from the 18-member squad.

Shardul Thakur has returned to the Test squad.

Sai Sudharsan earned his first call-up in the Test squad.

Harshit Rana has been dropped from the Test squad.

