India's Probable Playing XI for Test series against England

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Jaiswal is set to open for India in the series against England
KL Rahul: KL is likely to partner Jaiswal at the top in England
Sai Sudharsan: Sudharsan has a great technique and can slot in at No.3
Shubman Gill: Gill, the captain, shall slot in at No.4, taking the place of Virat Kohli
Rishabh Pant: Pant will take the wicketkeeping duties and bat in the middle order
Karun Nair: Nair has returned to the squad and shall play in the middle-order
Nitish Reddy: Nitish Reddy shall be the pace-bowling all-rounder at No.7
Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav can be the specialist spinner
Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah is the lynchpin in the bowling attack
Akash Deep: Akash Deep has a good swing and can be effective in England
Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh also swings the ball well and presents the left-arm angle
