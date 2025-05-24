India's Probable Playing XI for Test series against England

 India&#039;s Probable Playing XI for Test series against England

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Jaiswal is set to open for India in the series against England

KL Rahul: KL is likely to partner Jaiswal at the top in England

Sai Sudharsan: Sudharsan has a great technique and can slot in at No.3

Shubman Gill: Gill, the captain, shall slot in at No.4, taking the place of Virat Kohli

Rishabh Pant: Pant will take the wicketkeeping duties and bat in the middle order

Karun Nair: Nair has returned to the squad and shall play in the middle-order

Nitish Reddy: Nitish Reddy shall be the pace-bowling all-rounder at No.7

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav can be the specialist spinner

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah is the lynchpin in the bowling attack

Akash Deep: Akash Deep has a good swing and can be effective in England

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh also swings the ball well and presents the left-arm angle

