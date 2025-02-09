9 - Stephen Fleming: 171 catches in 191 Test innings
8 - Alastair Cook: 175 catches in 300 Test innings
7 - Mark Waugh: 181 wickets in 245 Test innings.
6 - Ricky Ponting: 196 wickets in 328 Test innings.
5 - Jacques Kallis: 200 wickets in 315 Test innings.
4 - Steve Smith: 200 catches in 221 Test innings.
3 - Mahela Jayawardene: 205 wickets in 270 Test innings.
2 - Joe Root: 207 wickets in 289 Test innings.
1 - Rahul Dravid: 210 wickets in 301 test innings.
Next : List of all 11 T20 titles won by MI franchise's teams
Click to read more..