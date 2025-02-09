 List of all 11 T20 titles won by MI franchise's teams

List of all 11 T20 titles won by MI franchise's teams

Image Source : SA20

MI Cape Town clinched their maiden SA20 title after finishing at the bottom in the first two editions. MICT beat the two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final as they won the clash by 76 runs. This was the 11th title win for any MI side in T20 leagues across the world. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : MI Cape Town X

CLT20 2011 - Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 31 runs in the final

Image Source : @mipaltan X

IPL 2013 - Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs in the final

Image Source : Pragyan Ojha X

CLT20 2013 - Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 38 runs in the final

Image Source : @mipaltan X

IPL 2015 - Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs in the final

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

IPL 2017 - Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run in the final

Image Source : BCCI

IPL 2019 - Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run in the final

Image Source : Getty

IPL 2020 - Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in the final

Image Source : BCCI

WPL 2023 - Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in the final

Image Source : BCCI/WPL

MLC 2023 - MI New York beat Seattle Orcas by 7 wickets in the final

Image Source : MI New York X

ILT20 2024 - MI Emirates beat Dubai Capitals by 45 runs in the final

Image Source : ILT20

