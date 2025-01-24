 Top 9 most catches for India in ODI cricket

Former captain Mohammad Azharuddin has 156 catches to his name in ODI cricket.

Virat Kohli stands second on the list with 152 catches to his name.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar stands third with 140 catches in ODIs.

Rahul Dravid picked up 124 catches as a fielder in ODIs.

Suresh Raina has 102 catches to his name in ODIs.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly clinched 99 catches in ODI cricket.

Current India captain Rohit Sharma has 95 catches to his name.

Yuvraj Singh has picked up 93 catches in his ODI career.

Virender Sehwag has 90 catches to his name in ODIs.

