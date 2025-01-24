Most ducks for India in ODI cricket

Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 20 ducks to his name in ODI cricket.
Former cricketer Javagal Srinath stands second with 19 ducks to his name in ODI cricket.
Legendary spinner Anil Kumble registered 18 ducks in his ODI career.
Flamboyant all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also has 18 ducks to his name in ODI cricket.
Harbhajan Singh registered 17 ducks in his ODI career.
With 16 ducks to his name in ODI cricket, current India captain Rohit Sharma stands sixth on the list.
Star India batter Virat Kohli also has 16 ducks to his name in ODI cricket.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly also has 16 ducks to his name in ODI cricket.
Next : Tennis players to win Australian Open most times
Click to read more..